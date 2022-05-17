×
Asuka wins huge number one contenders' match on WWE RAW

The Empress of Tomorrow returned to WWE a few weeks ago.
Liam Power
Modified May 17, 2022
Asuka has been crowned the number one contender for Bianca Belair's RAW Women's Championship on this Monday's show.

The Empress of Tomorrow recently made her return to the red brand to embarrass Becky Lynch, the woman defeated by Belair for the title at WrestleMania 38. Prior to this, Asuka had not been seen since Money In The Bank 2021, going on hiatus after the event to recover from some injuries.

From this weeks #WWERAW the Becky Lynch and Asuka (return) segment has well over a million views on @WWE’s YouTube.And it’s the second most viewed video behind the main event.For a tremendous segment you love to see it. https://t.co/aUOSpk3U9G

A six-pack challenge featuring Asuka, Becky Lynch, Doudrop, Nikki A.S.H., and the women's tag champions Sasha Banks and Naomi was announced for Monday's show. However, that changed when Banks and Naomi walked out from the arena.

In the main event, The Empress went one-on-one with Becky Lynch instead, with Bianca Belair present at ringside for the match. The Japanese star was able to beat a distracted Lynch, preoccupied by Bianca Belair, with the help of the Green Mist. She then hit a head-kick on Lynch for the pinfall.

.@WWEAsuka punches her ticket to WWE #HIAC to battle @BiancaBelairWWE for the #WWERaw Women's Title! https://t.co/9417VEAetb
What did you think of the RAW main event? Are you looking forward to the RAW Women's Title match? What are your thoughts on Sasha and Naomi walking out of the taping? Shre your thoughts in the comments down below.

Edited by Angana Roy

