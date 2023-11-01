"At least he owned up to it. Respect" - WWE Universe reacts to recent commentary botch on RAW

WWE commentator Michael Cole is considered one of the best in the business. He has been with the company for over 26 years now. During the latest episode of RAW, Cole made an error while calling a match.

On the latest episode of the red show, Xia Li squared off against Candice LeRae in a singles match. Just before the bout began, the RAW commentator fumbled when referring to LeRae. Instead of calling her Candice LeRae, he called her Candice Michelle.

Fellow commentator Wade Barrett quickly pointed out Cole's error as he joked that the latter was still stuck in 2008. In response, the 54-year-old said that getting old was a bad thing. Michelle was an active part of the roster between 2004 and 2009. She also won the WWE Women's Championship on one occasion.

The two commentators handled the error well. But it could not stop the fans from noticing the small mistake. WWE fans shared their reactions to the botch made by the veteran commentator. Some mentioned how Cole acknowledged the error, while others praised Barrett for calling out his fellow announcer while in character.

During the match, Candice LeRae fell to the mat after taking a kick from Xia Li. The former tried to stand up but could not, leading to the referee announcing Li as the winner. It will be interesting to see what's next in this compelling storyline on RAW.

Michael Cole botched Sami Zayn's name on WWE RAW

Surprisingly, this wasn't Michael Cole's first error while calling a superstar's name this year. During the September 26, 2023, episode of RAW, the veteran commentator made an almost identical mistake.

On the show, the team of Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens was scheduled to face The Judgment Day for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. Zayn and Owens had lost the title to Balor and Priest a couple of weeks earlier at Payback 2023.

While promoting the match before its commencement, Michael Cole accidentally referred to Sami Zayn as Sami Owens. Considering his stature, the rare botch left many fans surprised. Regardless, the veteran announcer remains one of the most respected and dependable names in the Stamford-based company.

What are your thoughts on the recent errors made by Michael Cole? Where do you rank him among the all-time greats? Sound off in the comments section below.

