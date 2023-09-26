Top personality botches Sami Zayn's name on WWE RAW

A top WWE personality made a silly botch on tonight's episode of RAW when he messed up Sami Zayn's name.

Michael Cole has been with the Stamford-based promotion for almost 20 years now. Throughout the years, he has held many positions in the company and has established himself as one of the greatest commentators in WWE history. Despite his vast experience, even Michael Cole is prone to making mistakes on live television.

Tonight on RAW, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens were set to face The Judgment Day for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships in the main event. This was supposed to be their rematch from a couple of weeks earlier when The Judgment Day defeated Zayn and Owens at Payback 2023.

The match was heavily promoted during RAW. Before the bout could take place, Michael Cole was busy promoting the match when he accidentally mispronounced Sami Zayn's name, calling him Sami Owens.

Given his vast experience, it was surprising to see Michael Cole commit such a major botch on national television.

Given the animosity between these two teams, this main event promises to be exciting, and it definitely should have the fans on their feet.

