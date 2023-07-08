''At least she will keep us entertained''- Fans divided over rumors of superstar returning after two years to 'end' Rhea Ripley's reign

Rhea Ripley won the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 39 when she defeated Charlotte Flair. However, fans have had a mixed opinion of her reign so far. She has not had many defenses and is mostly involved in storylines involving fellow Judgement Day members.

In a surprising turn of events, rumors have been swirling within the WWE Universe about the possible return of Eva Marie. Speculation has intensified after photos of her intense training sessions emerged online. If the rumors are to be believed, Marie could be making her comeback to the squared circle with a bang, aiming to dethrone the current Women's World Champion.

Eva Marie was let go by the company in 2021 after her much-hyped return to the company in 2020 fell flat. Despite multiple fans not being too happy with her in-ring prowess, there is no denying that the former Total Diva possesses charisma and can get people talking about her. A potential feud with Mami could help both women uplift each other.

While nothing is confirmed at this stage, the mere prospect of Eva Marie returning to WWE to take on Rhea Ripley for the Women's Championship has some fans eagerly awaiting further developments. Whether she succeeds in dethroning the dominant champion or not, her comeback would undoubtedly make waves within the wrestling community.

SapphireSally @Sapphire_Sally @itsmejugal_ at least she will keep us entertained @itsmejugal_ at least she will keep us entertained

Jugsss ✨ @itsmejugal_ Streets saying Eva Marie has started training and is coming to end Rhea's reign of terror at summerslam. YES I'LL BE SEATED! Streets saying Eva Marie has started training and is coming to end Rhea's reign of terror at summerslam. YES I'LL BE SEATED! https://t.co/ewDRc5UIzS

WrestlingFan84 @WrestlingFan84 @itsmejugal_ Eva Marie beating Rhea would be like Michael Cole beating Roman @itsmejugal_ Eva Marie beating Rhea would be like Michael Cole beating Roman

movindifferentj @movindifferentj @itsmejugal_ I hope she has a serious run this time around because her run with dourdrop was trash asl…they need to book her better this time like a real superstar because if they could do it for Chelsea they can do it for Eva Marie too @itsmejugal_ I hope she has a serious run this time around because her run with dourdrop was trash asl…they need to book her better this time like a real superstar because if they could do it for Chelsea they can do it for Eva Marie too

★💚~|𝐅𝔢𝔯𝐓𝐇𝐄𝐆𝔩𝔬𝔴|~💚★ @FERnanDo_DivaXx @itsmejugal_ Getting fired for the second time but I would love to see her again @itsmejugal_ Getting fired for the second time but I would love to see her again💕

Ali halal @Alihala40863281 @itsmejugal_ Why do wwe keeps giving her a job she always flops @itsmejugal_ Why do wwe keeps giving her a job she always flops 😂

Damian Priest comments on Rhea Ripley's next potential challenger

During a recent appearance on WWE's The Bump, Damian Priest was questioned about potential challengers for the current Women's Champion, Rhea Ripley. The former NXT Women's Champion, Raquel Rodriguez, was mentioned as a credible contender. However, Priest expressed that The Eradicator is on an entirely different level.

"Raquel? I guarantee she is a formidable opponent somewhere down the line for Rhea Ripley. She's still not it, though. There's only one Rhea. I don't see anybody knocking her off," Priest said. [38:12 - 38:24]

Rodriguez and her tag team partner Liv Morgan rushed to save Natalya from a beatdown at the hands of Ripley this week on RAW. This could likely build up a feud between the Women's World Champion and Rodriguez, culminating at SummerSlam.

