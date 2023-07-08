''At least she will keep us entertained''- Fans divided over rumors of superstar returning after two years to 'end' Rhea Ripley's reign

Rhea Ripley won the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 39 when she defeated Charlotte Flair. However, fans have had a mixed opinion of her reign so far. She has not had many defenses and is mostly involved in storylines involving fellow Judgement Day members.
In a surprising turn of events, rumors have been swirling within the WWE Universe about the possible return of Eva Marie. Speculation has intensified after photos of her intense training sessions emerged online. If the rumors are to be believed, Marie could be making her comeback to the squared circle with a bang, aiming to dethrone the current Women's World Champion.
Eva Marie was let go by the company in 2021 after her much-hyped return to the company in 2020 fell flat. Despite multiple fans not being too happy with her in-ring prowess, there is no denying that the former Total Diva possesses charisma and can get people talking about her. A potential feud with Mami could help both women uplift each other.
While nothing is confirmed at this stage, the mere prospect of Eva Marie returning to WWE to take on Rhea Ripley for the Women's Championship has some fans eagerly awaiting further developments. Whether she succeeds in dethroning the dominant champion or not, her comeback would undoubtedly make waves within the wrestling community.
Damian Priest comments on Rhea Ripley's next potential challenger
During a recent appearance on WWE's The Bump, Damian Priest was questioned about potential challengers for the current Women's Champion, Rhea Ripley. The former NXT Women's Champion, Raquel Rodriguez, was mentioned as a credible contender. However, Priest expressed that The Eradicator is on an entirely different level.
"Raquel? I guarantee she is a formidable opponent somewhere down the line for Rhea Ripley. She's still not it, though. There's only one Rhea. I don't see anybody knocking her off," Priest said. [38:12 - 38:24]
Rodriguez and her tag team partner Liv Morgan rushed to save Natalya from a beatdown at the hands of Ripley this week on RAW. This could likely build up a feud between the Women's World Champion and Rodriguez, culminating at SummerSlam.
