"At the point of beating the Kardashians" - Nikki Bella claims Total Bellas was shaking up the world

Nikki Bella believes that Total Bellas should've received more support from the industry.

Speaking on Renee Paquette's The Sessions podcast, Nikki Bella opened up about her fight for the women's revolution in WWE.

She further claimed that her reality TV show, Total Bellas, almost beat The Kardashians in the ratings and shook up the world.

"That was a time when I saw so many women with their heads down, and I was like, ‘I’m going to fight real hard for this.’ I didn’t have to come back with reality cameras, I already had them with E!. I chose to come back to make sure we showcased women’s wrestling because I thought what women were doing was so bad** and they weren’t being appreciated for it. Honestly, Total Divas should have been praised even more, I felt, because what we were doing was, we were literally almost at the point of beating the Kardashians in ratings." said Bella

The WWE veteran believes that the industry has turned its back on her and her sister, Brie.

"We were shaking the world up. What a great time. We could have had the industry behind us. Instead, they used it to turn it against us. That was really shocking to me. I was like, ‘we’re making great change for women’s wresting, why are you hating on it?'” added Bella [H/T: No DQ]

Nikki Bella and Brie Bella were part of the Total Bellas main cast

Total Bellas started airing back in October 2016 on E! and was a spin-off of Total Divas. The show provided viewers with an in-depth look into the life of The Bella Twins.

The show also featured John Cena, Bryan Danielson, and Artem Chigvintsev, the real-life partners of Nikki and Brie Bella.

Total Bellas has aired a total of six different seasons, with the sixth and final season airing in 2021.

Do you agree with Nikki Bella's comments regarding Total Bellas? Sound off in the comments section below.

