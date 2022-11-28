Attitude Era star reveals if he's interested in WWE Hall of Fame induction under Triple H's regime (Exclusive)

Combat sports legend Dan Severn recently commented on whether he wants to be inducted into the prestigious WWE Hall of Fame.

Severn is a celebrated athlete whose exploits in the world of Mixed Martian Arts are well-documented. Apart from that, he also achieved great success inside the squared circle. Though his WWE stint from 1997-1999 was relatively short, Dan Severn is an NWA legend, winning the NWA World Championship twice.

For his accomplishments, he has been inducted into several Hall of Fame's in many companies, including NWA, UFC, and more. In an interview with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Dan Severn revealed if he was looking forward to being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame sometime down the line.

The 64-year-old confessed that he never pursued any Hall of Fame inductions and just considered them part of his journey. Dan Severn added that he never boasts about any of his achievements and is simply focused on fulfilling all of his goals.

"Well, I mean honestly, I have never pursued any Hall of Fame. It's just different companies, organizations, just recognize me for whatever I have done and I kind of thank them and move on because I don't just stand here and beat my chest like, "Look at me, look at me," because I go out to the next goal," said Dan Severn (2:45 - 3:14)

Earl Hebner wants a WWE Hall of Fame induction

Unlike Dan Severn, Earl Hebner is interested in a Hall of Fame induction. A few days ago, the legendary referee explained that he had played a crucial role in some of WWE's most celebrated matches, for which he deserves to be rewarded.

"All the stuff that I’ve done in this business and made a lot of the matches what they are. I think I deserve to be in there. But whether I do or not, it’s up to them," said Earl Hebner

Teddy Long also advocated for Hebner's induction in the recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's One on One. He stated that Hebner and other referees who have been in the wrestling business for a long time deserve to be recognized (check out Long's comments in the video above).

