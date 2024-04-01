Attitude Era WWE star says he "almost died" this week; gets emotional sharing unfortunate health update

An Attitude Era WWE star is lucky to be alive according to his account of a horrific situation that he was faced with in the hospital recently. The star shared the unfortunate health update on social media.

For fans of the Attitude Era, Mideon is a fairly familiar name and most fans remember him for his crazy gimmicks. For a long part of the Attitude Era, he was a part of the Ministry of Darkness with The Undertaker, working for the legendary star and doing his dirty work in kidnapping and initiating other stars into the faction.

Mideon left WWE in 2001 and has since made appearances here and there, even taking part in The Phenom's retirement ceremony at Survivor Series to pay tribute to him. He was also part of the Undertaker's backstage group known as the Bone Street Krew in the 1990s.

Now the star has shared that he has spent the last week in the hospital and nearly lost his life. Mideon said he spent eight days in the hospital as well as 48 hours in the ICU. He added that he thought he'd have been in danger after a car accident or something, but instead, it was his body that almost got the better of him. He said it started with what was supposed to be a bowel obstruction, but it got worse from there.

"Starterted who stomach pain that was supposed to bowel obstruction then went in to surgery and found shredded appendix a herinea and golf size blades stone that tore my entire stomach up which is weird because I had gall balder removal years ago! My blood sugar should be 90 to 120 mine was over 700 . The reason for this is to tell your family and God you love them because It might be the last! I love you all and want you to be happy so take care of yourself and after the worst week of my life."

The former WWE star is grateful to be alive and made it clear that he thinks so.

The WWE star had a list of accomplishments in wrestling

While Mideon was never a main-event level star, his fame stems from his time in the Ministry. He also had a character where he would run around without clothes and scare other WWE stars when he did so.

However, despite this, he had a list of accomplishments from his time in the company.

He was able to win the European title once, and he also held the tag team titles twice with Henry Godwin.