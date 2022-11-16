Attorney files a number of trademarks on behalf of WWE Superstar Sasha Banks 

An attorney on behalf of Sasha Banks has filed new trademarks for her company Soulnado, Inc., signaling that the former WWE Women's Champion could be planning business opportunities outside the ring.

Sasha Banks has not been seen in WWE since May. She, along with fellow superstar Naomi, "walked out" during an edition of Monday Night RAW following disagreements with WWE creative. The duo were publicly reprimanded on live TV and stripped of their Women's Tag Team Championships as a result.

Since then, many fans and pro wrestling insiders have speculated on what might be next for the former champions, including the possibility of them jumping ship to rival promotions. Banks recently dropped hints on social media about her future, and it now seems that she may be embarking on a new business venture.

In a report from PWInsider, trademark filings dated November 10th by Soulnado Inc. show that Sasha's company applied for several trademarks for the terms:

Mercedes Mone’

Mone’ Talks

Bank Mone’

Statement Maker

It should be noted that these trademarks are NOT wrestling related, and are for the following under the Goods & Services categories:

-G & S: Jewelry; Jewelry and imitation jewelry; Pins being jewelry-G & S: Decals; Stickers; Posters made of paper; Stickers; Collectable printed trading cards; Collectible printed trading cards; Pictures in the nature of printed photographs; Printed post cards; Printed postcards; Printed posters

-G & S: Coffee mugs; Drinking glasses; Water bottles sold empty

-G & S: Hats; Leggings; Pants; Shirts; Socks; Bandanas; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts

-G & S: Action figure toys; Action figures; Action figures and accessories therefor; Toy action figures

-G & S: Entertainment services in the nature of live audio performances by an actor or musician; Entertainment services in the nature of live visual and audio performances by an actor; Entertainment services in the nature of live visual and audio performances by an actor or musician; Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler, actor, and musician; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler, actor, and musician; Entertainment services, namely, providing music tours in the nature of live musical performances; Entertainment services, namely, providing non-downloadable prerecorded music via a website; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler, actor, and musician; Entertainment, namely, live music concerts; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing on-line music, not downloadable; Providing on-line videos featuring a professional wrestler, actor, and musician, not downloadable; Providing online music, not downloadable

The filings were reportedly handled by attorney Michael Dockins, who "handles trademarks for a number of pro wrestling personalities."

Sasha Banks and other WWE Superstars were present at the recent premiere of Marvel's Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever

Marvel's Black Panther 2, which was released on November 11th, is the much-anticipated sequel to the globally popular Black Panther film. This is the first time a Black Panther property has been brought to the big screen since the passing of the franchise's lead actor Chadwick Boseman.

Several WWE Superstars attended the premiere, including Sasha Banks, Naomi, Jimmy Uso, and all three members of The New Day, including former WWE Champion Big E.

At this time, there is still no clear timeline on when Sasha Banks could return to WWE, or if she is even interested in doing so. Many WWE fans have speculated that with the new Triple H-controlled company, Banks and Naomi might be more inclined to return.

