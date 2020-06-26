Aubrey Edwards on why she was afraid of working with Chris Jericho on AEW

Aubrey Edwards was scared when it came time to work with Chris Jericho on AEW.

Since then, Aubrey Edwards has become a fixture in quite a few matches of Jericho.

On August 31, 2019, AEW (All Elite Wrestling) hosted their inaugural AEW All Out pay-per-view event. It was the sequel to All In, the event that preceded the formation of AEW as an actual company. In the main event of All Out, Chris Jericho faced Adam 'Hangman' Page in a match to become the first-ever AEW World Champion. The referee for that match was none other than Aubrey Edwards, who has since become a fixture in AEW and is known for being one of the most prominent referees in the company.

On the recent Talk is Jericho podcast (h/t 411 Mania), Aubrey Edwards talked to Chris Jericho about her feelings ahead of the main event and why she was worried about being the referee for the main event match for the World Championship between Jericho and Page.

"I was so worried." — Aubrey Edwards on refereeing Chris Jericho's AEW World Championship match

At AEW All Out, Chris Jericho was to become the first-ever AEW World Champion for the company, a title that he held for 182 days before Jon Moxley defeated him at AEW Revolution to become the new Champion with Aubrey Edwards as the referee for the match.

However, before all of that, when Aubrey Edwards was the referee for the main event of AEW All Out, she admits that she was really worried as she had never worked with Chris Jericho in a match before. Thankfully, Aubrey Edwards' worries did not end up turning out to be valid as Chris Jericho proved to be an easy person to work with. She also admitted that she was worried she might have dropped the AEW World Championship as it weighs 40 lbs.

“[It was] terrifying. [laughs] I’m not going lie, I was scared in that match. People ask me like, what my favorite match is, and they assume it’s that one. I’m like, ‘Oh, no.’ I was all in my head, I was so worried. It’s my first time working with Chris. Turns out he’s — you’re cool, great, cool guy and super easy to work with. But I’m like, ‘I just don’t wanna f**k up.’ I’m so nervous. I’m worried I’m just going to drop the belt because it’s like 40 pounds. I was so in my head about that whole thing, that I don’t think I enjoyed it in the moment. Now, watching it back after I’m like, ‘Okay, this was good. I’m happy with my performance. I could have done a couple things differently/.’ But yeah, I was nerve-racked.”