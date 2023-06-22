[AUDIO] Randy Orton's entrance theme gets massive upgrade amidst rumors of WWE return

Amidst rumors of Randy Orton's potential return soon, his iconic entrance theme song has been treated with a major revamp.

Orton has been a WWE mainstay since 2002. Many fans consider him the greatest heel in the promotion's history.

However, Randy Orton has been out of action for more than a year at this point. Fans of The Viper have been waiting patiently for him to make a big return to WWE TV.

A recent report stated that Orton could return as early as Money In The Bank 2023. Amid the rumors, popular band Rev Theory shared a short clip of a revamped ‘Voices’ theme song that Orton has been using for years now.

Rev Theory described the revamped song as "Bigger-badder than the original." Check it out below:

Randy Orton began using 'Voices' in 2008

The WWE legend has used 'Voices' as his entrance theme for 15 years. Around the time he changed his theme song, Orton received a massive character makeover and turned into one of the most sadistic entities in all of WWE.

He targeted the McMahon family on the road to WrestleMania 25, and it led to Triple H putting him down at The Show of Shows in a WWE Title match.

Orton will go down as one of the most decorated superstars in the history of WWE. He is a 14-time world champion and is merely three title wins away from surpassing Ric Flair and John Cena's tied records.

He is also a two-time Royal Rumble winner and a former Money In The Bank holder. Fans are anxiously waiting to see Orton make a return soon. It remains to be seen if he will use the revamped theme song when he returns to WWE TV.

