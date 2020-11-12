Former WWE Superstar Austin Aries got into a heated discussion with actor Bob Saget a few days ago on Twitter regarding COVID-19 precautionary measures.

Saget, who is famous for playing the role of 'Danny Tanner' on the ABC sitcom 'Full House', took to Twitter to address the issue of American citizens celebrating the results of the US Presidential Elections and encouraged everyone to wear masks so that the number of cases in COVID-19 does not spike.

Aries replied to Saget and accused him of being a "celebrity shill" and told that he was pushing a "fear agenda". Not one to sit back, Saget responded to Aries' accusations and explained how some of his friends died from the disease.

Bob Saget further stated that he respects the opinions of Austin Aries but feels sad for people who deny facts and does not believe in science and added that he was open to a discussion with him. Both Saget and Aries have since deleted their tweets but we have found screenshots of their discussion on Twitter.

Interestingly enough, this is not the first time that Austin Aries has got into trouble for making controversial remarks on social media. The former WWE and IMPACT star have also had beef with fellow wrestlers and people from the pro wrestling community but to have a Twitter feud with Bob Saget is totally unprecedented.

Where is Austin Aries now?

Austin Aries is currently signed with Major League Wrestling (MLW) but also competes in other independent promotions. From 2016-2017 Aries was a member of the WWE locker room.

He feuded with Neville a.k.a. PAC for the Cruiserweight Championship while they were both a member of the RAW brand but never got to hold the title. Shortly after he left WWE in 2017, he returned to IMPACT Wrestling in 2018 where he had once competed in the past in its X-Division and held the IMPACT World and Grand Championships.

He left the company after he dropped the title to John Morrison at Bound for Glory 2018 in a match which was controversial as Austin Aries immediately walked out of the ring after getting pinned by Morrison.