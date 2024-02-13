Austin Theory appears to be entertaining a new nickname

Austin Theory has been considerably reinvigorated since dropping the United States Championship to WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio in the fall of last year.

Since then, he had a remarkable promo segment with The Rock on Friday Night SmackDown in September, began aligning with Grayson Waller, and has vastly improved as an in-ring competitor. However, it is unclear where Austin Theory and Grayson Waller's tag team are heading on the Road To WrestleMania.

Meanwhile, on Instagram, Austin captioned "Big Body Theory" for his new photo. Check it out below:

Last month, the WWE Universe speculated, based on some heavy rumors, that Austin and his tag partner, Grayson Waller, would turn on one another, with the former US Champion turning babyface in the process. Surprisingly, the despised SmackDown star had a fair share of supporters.

Jim Cornette praised Austin Theory's best promo to date on WWE SmackDown

The moment came on the September 15 episode of SmackDown when The Rock made a jaw-dropping return to WWE.

Pat McAfee and Austin were going back and forth in the ring before The Great One made his way into the arena. Upon entering the squared circle, the latter did not intimidate the former US Champion, who appeared right at home. Speaking about Theory's vast improvement on the Jim Cornette Experience, the veteran said:

"This is the best promo I've heard of Austin Theory sounding like Austin Theory should sound like. Remember, with Cena, it was like he was intimidated. He let Cena bowl over him. It was five months ago. Point is, he looked like he was more comfortable here, he was more natural. He didn't sound like he was reciting anything or he was intimated. He mocked and derided McAfee."

Jim Cornette further noted how Theory had matured as a WWE Superstar. Nonetheless, the 26-year-old has experienced a growing popularity of late, especially after the SmackDown promo with Pat McAfee and The Rock.

Will the former US Champion make it to the WrestleMania match card, and if so, who will he face in April after wrestling John Cena at last year's edition? Share your thoughts in the comments section below!

