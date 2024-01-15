"That face turn is gonna be so sick" - WWE Universe freak out at potential swerve ahead of WrestleMania 40

It appears WWE once again has major plans for one of its talents who received a monster push in the past.

Following the main event of the 2022 edition of Money in the Bank, it was almost a given that Austin Theory would become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Although Theory dethroning Roman Reigns was hard to fathom, that was the only direction the company could go as they unified the two top belts of SmackDown and RAW at that year's WrestleMania.

After booking themselves into a corner at the last Premium Live Event, Vince McMahon received creative input, but it took a while before Triple H untangled the mess.

In the process, The Game got Theory to cash in on the United States title...and lose. However, the latter eventually won the belt at Survivor Series: WarGames. He was even rewarded with a WrestleMania win over John Cena.

Despite all of this, Theory was cited as an over-pushed WWE Superstar until recently. Presently, he is paired with Grayson Waller on SmackDown. The duo is an interesting pairing for a tag team, but perhaps it may not last long.

When @pwsonX posted on X about Waller possibly turning on Austin Theory, leading to the former United States champion's babyface turn, there were quite a few intrigued fans online.

Elimination Chamber: Perth could certainly feature a Grayson Waller moment. The NXT alumni is one of the company's best talents from Down Under. Meanwhile, Theory's health update following the alarming bump on SmackDown was positive, meaning he will be part of the Road to WrestleMania 40. Can Theory and Waller make it to the match card?

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T heaps praise on Austin Theory

On the September 15, 2023, episode of SmackDown, Austin Theory, Pat McAfee and The Rock shared the ring for a promo segment. The video clips WWE posted on social media broke the internet.

Regarding the promo, Booker T stated on his podcast - The Hall of Fame with Booker T & Brad Gilmore - that Theory knows what he needs to do and that he is ''not a guy that's getting ahead of himself.''

“What a good segment for Austin Theory, to be in that position. Austin Theory is — I’ve said it once, you might have heard me say it before about him, but he’s that guy that plays his role. He’s not a guy that’s getting ahead of himself. He’s not a guy that's reading his own press clippings or believing in the hype or what people are saying on the internet. This kid’s just got his head on his shoulders and he is truly the next generation of superstars in WWE. And I just want to give him his props for being that kid and having his head on his shoulders the way he does.” [H/T: 411mania.com]

After dropping the US Title to Rey Mysterio last year, Theory paired with Grayson Waller to form a tag team. The duo even contested for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team titles on SmackDown in October 2023, but came up short.

