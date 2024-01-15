Austin Theory shares heartbreaking update

WWE Superstar Austin Theory recently shared a heartbreaking update on social media.

Theory's match against Carmelo Hayes on the latest edition of Friday Night SmackDown suffered an anti-climatic end after both the wrestlers fell off the top rope. The referee called off the bout without wasting any time. Fortunately, it was later revealed that both the performers escaped without any major injuries.

The A-Town Down recently took to Instagram stories to share a heartbreaking update. Theory posted a picture with a fan who recently passed away.

The little girl had an interaction with Austin Theory and Bayley ten days after her brain surgery last year. The former Men's Money in the Bank winner penned down an emotional message while recollecting the interaction:

"I remember your energy outshining the entire room. Your smile and happiness stood out so much. You're stronger than anyone I know. To the best tag team partner rest easy ❤️🙏🏻," wrote Theory.

Vince Russo shares his views on Austin Theory

Austin Theory had an impressive start to his main roster career. The former NXT superstar won the Money in the Bank Ladder Match in 2022 and was deemed a future World Champion by many.

However, he failed in his attempt to cash in the contract to win the United States Championship. His journey in the company since then has been highly inconsistent.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo stated that the Stamford-based company ruined Theory. The former WWE writer further claimed that the latter would never get over with the fans:

"They probably thought he had a chip on his shoulder or something and he was more than he really was. So now, they're gonna make him look like a moron. Bro, if you don't know by now, he's never gonna get over. We said it from day one, his character is he's a wrestler. We said that from day one bro," Vince Russo said.

He further criticized the WWE Superstar's paring with Grayson Waller:

"I watched SmackDown. They have made blithering idiots out of Austin Theory and his partner [Grayson Waller]. They're idiots. Like they've made such jokes of those guys, like come on man."

Austin Theory and Grayson Waller have been playing their characters of annoying heels to perfection. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the two former NXT talents.

What are your thoughts on Theory and Waller as a tag team? Sound off in the comments section below.

