"He's never gonna get over" - Vince Russo slams WWE for destroying SmackDown star with terrible booking (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo feels Austin Theory has lost all his star power due to the company's booking.

Theory was seen as a bright prospect under the Vince McMahon regime. The former CEO took it upon himself to push the young star. This led to Austin winning the United States Championship early on in his career and even securing the Money in the Bank briefcase. However, of late, he has been stuck on the SmackDown mid-card and has been regularly losing matches.

This week on The Wrestling Outlaws, Russo claimed that WWE has completely ruined Austin Theory with his recent booking. He detailed that Theory had lost credibility and would never get over with the fans. The former writer also felt that he didn't have a compelling character on TV.

"They probably thought he had a chip on his shoulder or something and he was more than he really was. So now, they're gonna make him look like a moron." He continued, "Bro, if you don't know by now, he's never gonna get over. We said it from day one, his character is he's a wrestler. We said that from day one bro. [From 18:27 - 18:55]

Russo doesn't like Theory's pairing with Grayson Waller in WWE

During the same conversation, Russo mentioned that he did not like Theory being put in a team with Grayson Waller. He claimed that the two stars looked like "idiots" on SmackDown.

"I watched SmackDown. They have made blithering idiots out of Austin Theory and his partner (Grayson Waller). They're idiots. Like they've made such jokes of those guys, like come on man." [From 18:07 - 18:22]

Both Waller and Theory had a dismal performance in the recent United States Championship tournament. Waller lost to Carmelo Hayes and Austin took a loss from Kevin Owens in the first round matches.

