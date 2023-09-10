Viral video of Austin Theory breaking character surfaces online; Truth behind Bayley's emotional tribute on WWE SmackDown!

Austin Theory has rarely broken character, especially when on camera. However, certain instances call for WWE Superstars to break character and reveal the individual behind the mask.

It so happened that Bayley and Austin Theory visited Boston’s Children’s Hospital prior to WWE SmackDown. During their visit, the Superstars met a young girl, and had a delightful exchange with her.

During their time with the young girl, Bayley expressed her admiration and revealed she would dedicate her match to the young girl when she took on Charlotte Flair and Shotzi on WWE SmackDown.

On the other hand, Theory was seen breaking character during his time at Boston’s Children Hospital. He showed a different side of himself, one that fans may enjoy in the ring as well. However, he did pose with his classic “mean” face with the young girl for a photograph.

Furthermore, fans have pointed out that if a young girl doesn’t like Theory, he’s done an amazing job as a heel!

WWE Superstar has an interesting view about his tag team with Austin Theory

If there’s one segment that has become popular among fans during SmackDown shows, it is The Grayson Waller Effect. Various Superstars have been interviewed on the show, making it an excellent addition for entertainment value.

As per Grayson Waller, he and Austin Theory are the best tag team since they’re “undefeated”. Unfortunately, the statistics he’s referring to are quite inaccurate to term themselves as the “best tag team”. They’ve only been undefeated because they’ve only had one tag team match. To become “undefeated”, the duo will need to take on the top tag teams in WWE and showcase their skills, while making an impact with the WWE Universe.

Currently, one of the biggest achievements that Theory has is defeating John Cena at WrestleMania 39. Unfortunately, that victory should have skyrocketed his career much more than what actually followed.

Do you think Austin Theory should turn face instead of continuing to tag with Grayson Waller?