Austin Theory beat 6 former US Champions in his 258-day reign, including 5 former WWE Champions!

Though underwhelming in many fans' eyes, Austin Theory's United States Title run consisted of several wins over a bunch of top names in WWE.

Austin Theory won the US Title by beating Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley in November last year. He held the belt for 258 days before losing it to Rey Mysterio on the latest episode of SmackDown.

Theory defeated several top names during his reign as the US Champion. He defeated six former US Champions, including Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, Damian Priest, Edge, John Cena, and Sheamus. Except for Priest, everyone on this list is a former WWE Champion as well.

The list of superstars that Theory has beaten during his reign

Theory's reign as the US Champion didn't impress many fans. The WWE Universe were clamoring for someone to dethrone Theory, and it finally happened tonight on SmackDown. It seemed as though fans lost interest in the star, and his character was arguably stagnating.

Santos Escobar was initially slated to face Theory on the latest episode of SmackDown. However, he was replaced by Rey Mysterio after being attacked by the former champion on two occasions.

The Hall of Famer then defeated Theory to win his third US Championship. He immediately celebrated the massive victory with the LWO on the entrance ramp.

It now remains to be seen what the future holds for the youngster in WWE.

