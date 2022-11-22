Austin Theory busted open after victory on RAW (PHOTO)

Austin Theory is set for one of the biggest matches of his career at Survivor Series: WarGames as he takes on Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley for the United States Championship. Ahead of the big match this weekend, he faced Mustafa Ali but got busted open in the process.

The former United States Champion is undergoing a change in character where he has ditched his selfies. He seems to be on course to run riot on the RAW roster after failing to successfully cash in his Money in the Bank contract against Seth Rollins a few weeks ago on the red brand. He has since attacked Mustafa Ali and even called out Bobby Lashley on the latest episode of the show.

On RAW, Austin Theory was once again involved in an enthralling battle against Mustafa Ali. It's not known at which point in the match he got busted open, but fans can see the photo of him bleeding here.

This angle also shows him busted open from his forehead.

Either way, the cut to his forehead made no difference as Theory decimated Ali once again. The latter's movement was hindered by his injured ribs, thanks to an attack from Lashley. However, the former RETRIBUTION leader put in a valiant effort, albeit he came up short.

After the match, he got into an altercation with Bobby Lashley. While he couldn't get the better of The All Mighty this week, he would escape in time to live to fight another day.

Last week, Austin Theory described the Money in the Bank briefcase as an anchor, and as it turns out, he was right. He made a statement against Seth Rollins last week, making sure that he was involved in the United States Title match at Survivor Series.

