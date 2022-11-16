Austin Theory confirms name change after abrupt character switch on WWE RAW

Austin Theory has had an eventful week in WWE and it seems to have culminated in a new nickname.

Last week on RAW, Theory attempted to cash in his Money in the Bank contract on Seth Rollins for the United States Championship. The young star had the match won but Lashley pulled him out of the ring. The former WWE Champion held Theory in the Hurt Lock and Rollins followed it up with a Stomp to retain the title.

Theory cut a promo this week on RAW and referred to himself as "The Now". He claimed the Money in the Bank briefcase was holding him down and he was tired of people referring to him as the future. Austin went on to prove that he has truly arrived in WWE as he brutally attacked Seth Rollins at the close of last night's show.

The 25-year-old took to Twitter to post highlights of his beatdown on The Visionary on RAW and confirmed his new nickname as well.

"I’m The Now #alldayaustintheory #atowndown #WWERaw," tweeted Austin Theory.

Elias pokes fun at Theory for his failed cash-in on WWE RAW

Elias was scheduled to team up with Matt Riddle to face Alpha Academy last night on RAW but the match was changed at the last minute. Riddle lost to Chad Gable in a singles match after Otis interfered.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, Elias questioned Theory's decision-making and claimed he would have waited for a much bigger moment.

"I'm gonna be honest here, I think the whole thing was a little bit bizarre. First off, it's an open challenge. So what are you doing in the first place? Secondly, then he wants to use it on a random Monday Night RAW. If I was Austin Theory and I had the Money in the Bank, I would've waited for a way bigger moment and maybe somebody like Roman Reigns when they were vulnerable." [From 13:16 to 13:39]

Theory appears to be in line for another shot at Seth Rollins. After the attack last night, he held United States Championship up over The Visionary. It will be interesting to see if the two superstars meet again at Survivor Series.

Do you think losing the MITB contract was the best thing for Austin Theory? Could Austin's character have been altered without having him have a failed cash-in on his resume? Let us know in the comments section below.

