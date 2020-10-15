Austin Theory to face former NXT Champion on tonight's NXT

WWE NXT General Manager William Regal has confirmed that Austin Theory will face former NXT Champion Johnny Gargano on tonight's episode of the black and gold brand. The announcement comes after Theory requested for Regal to have the match made.

Talk will turn to action. I think we all have something very special on our hands tonight with @austintheory1 and @JohnnyGargano. #WWENXT https://t.co/3gJaMK08dV — William Regal (@RealKingRegal) October 14, 2020

Gargano was not far behind with a reply, where he alluded that he is eager to teach Theory some lessons tonight.

Tonight. There are lessons to be learned. pic.twitter.com/aFX0ybUNLK — Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) October 14, 2020

The feud between Gargano and Theory started after the latter disrespected Gargano backstage on an episode of NXT. However, Gargano is not the first one to be bad-mouthed by Theory, who recently returned to NXT.

Theory has made a habit of insulting Superstars on NXT, such as Bronson Reed, Kyle O'Reilly, and Damian Priest. He considers himself to be better than them after competing at WrestleMania 36 as a 22-year-old.

Austin Theory in WWE

After competing in a few matches on NXT, Austin Theory was moved to RAW before WrestleMania 36, where he paired up with Andrade, Zelina Vega, and Angel Garza.

As mentioned earlier, Theory then competed at WrestleMania by partnering up with Garza, after Andrade was pulled from the show due to injury. They unsuccessfully took on The Street Profits in a RAW Tag Team Championship match.

Following WrestleMania 36, Theory left Zelina Vega's faction and joined Seth Rollins as one of his "disciples" on the red brand. However, Theory was then taken off WWE television after allegations of misdemeanor surfaced against him.

After a short hiatus, Theory returned to WWE television by moving back to NXT on the August 26th, 2020 episode.