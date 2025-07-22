Austin Theory gets a new name after split from Grayson Waller on WWE RAW during injury

Austin Theory has been given a new name now on WWE RAW, after splitting from Grayson Waller. The star is out with an injury.Grayson Waller cut a promo on Theory and his fans, saying that he was not sorry and that the star had been gone for a long time. He noted that it was sad for fans to find out that Theory was now &quot;A-Town Down n Out&quot; injured. He also put that in the caption, showing that while he was now the Big G, Austin Theory's new name was not A-Town Down, but A-Town Down n Out. He went on to remind everyone how John Cena had buried him and Waller had made him relevant again.&quot;I just want to send a quick message to all five of Austin Theory's fans. I know tonight must have been hard, finding out he's A-Town Down n Out injured. I just wanted to remind you, this isn't a time of commiseration, no, this is a time of celebration. We should be celebrating the fact that Big G, Grayson Waller, saved Austin Theory's career. Remember two years ago when John Cena buried him alive on Monday Night RAW? I remember. I watch it all the time. It's one of my favourite RAW moments of all time.&quot;He went on to say that without Waller, Theory would not be relevant today. He added that he knew that Theory was watching him now, out injured, but he had wasted enough time on him and was not going to concentrate on reminding everyone what Grayson Waller could do.&quot;But imagine where he'd be without Grayson Waller. I saved him. I gave him another WrestleMania moment. I gave him the WWE Tag Team Championship. Week in week out, he got to perform against the best in the world because of me. And I know you're watching this, Austin. Let's be real. You're hurt right now; you have nothing else to do. I just wanted to let you know that I just wasted two years of my career making you relevant. And now that that's done, I can finally remind everyone, just who Grayson Waller is.&quot;It remains to be seen how Triple will book Austin Theory's return once he recovers.We at Sportskeeda wish Austin Theory a swift recovery. Please read the source and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use any quotes from this article.