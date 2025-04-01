  • home icon
  • Austin Theory hints at making first time ever change in WWE

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Apr 01, 2025 01:20 GMT
Austin Theory
Austin Theory is a former United States Champion (Source: WWE.com)

Austin Theory hinted at making a huge change recently. This change could potentially impact his future.

Austin Theory has been part of the WWE roster for several years now. When he arrived on the main roster, he was pushed as a solid mid-carder by Vince McMahon. However, under the Triple H creative regime, Theory has been stuck in a tag team with Grayson Waller. However, they haven't been the best of friends with each other as Waller has often gotten Theory into trouble. The duo has hinted for the past several months that they are about to break up, but WWE has still not pulled the trigger on this.

In recent weeks, Theory has teased turning babyface. He 'Yeeted' backstage a couple of weeks ago along with Jey Uso, and again tonight on RAW, Theory had a friendly, positive interaction with the WWE Universe, which is something a babyface usually does. If Theory does turn babyface, this will be the first time in his WWE career that he is making this transition.

"A-Town- My Army🚀 In London- They Down🇬🇧 Are you? 🅰️👇🏼#ATownArmy."
Check out his tweet below:

Konnan criticized Austin Theory's recent squash on RAW

On the March 17, 2025, episode of WWE RAW, Austin Theory faced off against Jey Uso in a singles match. However, this bout didn't last long as Jey was able to defeat Theory in 29 seconds, which surprised a lot of people. One veteran even criticized this decision from WWE.

Speaking on his Keepin' It 100 Official podcast, Konnan said that putting Jey in a squash match against Theory didn't do wonders for the former since A-Town Down Under never wins. He also wondered whether the star had had any backstage heat.

"Here's the thing, bro. They put him [Jey Uso] in a squash to make him look strong. But these guys [A-Town Down Under] never win. So, who are you beating? If I were there, I would've sent them to NXT because they're very talented. I wonder if they have heat," Konnan said. [From 20:35 - 20:52]
It will be interesting to see if Austin Theory turns babyface anytime soon.

Edited by Harish Raj S
