United States Champion Austin Theory recently sent a message after defeating Bobby Lashley at WWE RAW XXX to retain the United States Championship.

The two stars collided in a No Disqualification match in the main event of the show for the coveted title. During the bout, Brock Lesnar made a surprise appearance and hit The All Mighty with an F5 in the ring. He did the same to Theory, planting him on top of Lashley and allowing the referee to count the pin.

Austin Theory recently took to Twitter to share a picture of himself from the show with the United States Title. In the caption, he urged the WWE Universe to embrace him.

"Embrace The Now and The Forever #mytime #alldayaustintheory #raw30," he wrote.

You can check out the tweet below:

If you're interested in sports betting, the Los Angeles Lakers play the San Antonio Spurs this week! Don't miss out. Claim the offer and place your bets below!

Former WWE writer Vince Russo on Austin Theory possibly working with Cody Rhodes at Royal Rumble

On January 28, The American Nightmare will make his long-awaited return as an entrant in the Men's Royal Rumble match. This will be his first match since he wrestled Seth Rollins at Hell in a Cell last year.

Speaking on the latest edition of Legion of RAW, Vince Russo stated that Theory should be involved in a program with Cody Rhodes during the 30-man battle royal.

"Bro is Austin Theory in the Royal Rumble? Because bro, here's - bro if you look at Theory now, okay Lashley is now with Lesnar. He's already passed Rollins. Who that means anything are they gonna put with Austin Theory on this show? What I'm thinking bro is they do something at the Royal Rumble and they put Theory with Cody, because who else are you gonna put Theory with? Bro the guy is not over," said Russo.

Theory has held the US Title since Survivor Series in November last year. It'll be interesting to see who his next challenger will be.

Who's your favorite to win the Royal Rumble? Sound off in the comments section below!

Want to check out some cool Royal Rumble facts? Check out 36 Royal Rumble facts you need to know by clicking here.

Rhea Ripley just said she'd love to enter the men's Rumble. Watch Lashley's hilarious reaction here

Poll : 0 votes