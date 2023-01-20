Austin Theory issues a warning to 45-year-old veteran ahead of WWE RAW XXX

Austin Theory went through a series of unfortunate events to bring out the best version of himself. This included losing his Money in the Bank contract. Today, he issued a warning to former United States Champion Bobby Lashley ahead of their clash on RAW is XXX.

The WWE Universe often questioned Theory's ability and booed him on several occasions when he was seen as Vince McMahon's protege. However, Theory proved to fans that he has main event potential, as he defeated Lashley and Seth Rollins on the same night to win the title.

After successfully defeating Seth Freakin Rollins, Austin Theory was looking for a new challenger but met with one of his old rivals, Bobby Lashley. Last Monday, The All Mighty became the new number-one contender for Theory's title. Today, A-Town issued a warning ahead of their clash on WWE RAW:

"I put you in your rightful place “The Past”

It will be interesting to see if Theory can outsmart Bobby Lashley and remain the top champion of the red brand. A-Town has never beaten The All Mighty in a singles match.

Austin Theory is reportedly set to face John Cena at WrestleMania 39

Last year, Austin Theory began making a name for himself on the red brand under the old regime. The management at the time was quite fond of Theory as he became the youngest United States Champion and Money in the Bank winner.

Last year, WWE celebrated John Cena's 20-year anniversary with the company. During the show, Theory confronted Cena and cut a promo on him. According to Fightful, Cena and Theory filmed a promo that could be for a potential match at WrestleMania 39. Check it out:

"Theory was originally scheduled to main event the Toronto live event that night in a cage match with Seth Rollins. However, Theory was pulled from that show to travel to Tampa, where he was set to film a segment with John Cena. We aren't told if that was to be digital, for future use, for 2K, but the segment was filmed." [H/T - Fightful Select]

It will be interesting to see if the Leader of Cenation returns to the company for a match with The Now at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

