"He's a good little hand" - WWE veteran says Austin Theory is a "mid-carder at best" (Exclusive)

Austin Theory has a bright future ahead of him. The 25-year-old is the current Men's Money in the Bank briefcase holder.

However, according to Vince Russo, the former United States Champion is a mid-carder at best. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Legion of RAW, the former creative writer gave his take on the same topic.

According to him, WWE can't boost Theory regardless of how they book him. Russo further detailed the 25-year-old star's limitations:

"Bro, you could buy a 100-foot ladder and let Theory climb that ladder and stand on the top of it and it's not going to boost him, bro. Theory's a mid-carder, bro. He is a mid-carder, at best. He's a good little hand, he's a good little hand. That's it, said Vince Russo [47:45 – 49:24]

Austin Theory tried to cash in his Money in the Bank contract at Clash at the Castle

It has been months since Austin Theory won the Money in the Bank briefcase and he has failed to cash in so far. At the recent Clash at the Castle premium live event, he attempted to cash in his contract during the main event between Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre.

However, Theory was knocked out by boxing sensation Tyson Fury, who was sitting at ringside, as the latter prevented him from cashing in.

The Tribal Chief went on to retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. NXT 2.0 star and new Bloodline member Solo Sikoa interfered and distracted McIntyre.

During the kickoff show at Clash at the Castle, Austin Theory teamed up with The Alpha Academy. They lost a six-man tag team match against Madcap Moss and The Street Profits.

His losing run continued on this week's Monday Night RAW, as the former US Champion was beaten in singles competition by Kevin Owens.

It now remains to be seen when Austin Theory will attempt to cash in his contract next and if he somehow attempts it at next year's WrestleMania 39 in Hollywood.

