Austin Theory is 'not the guy' WWE thinks he is, claims WWE veteran (Exclusive)

Austin Theory picked up the biggest win of his career by defeating John Cena at WrestleMania 39. The reigning United States Champion is positioned as a top talent; however, Vince Russo felt WWE had the wrong perception of the young superstar.

It's no secret that Russo has never been a fan of Austin Theory, as he's previously called him a "cookie-cutter" wrestler. The former WWE writer reiterated his earlier statement and added that anyone could be in Theory's place if they wear a pair of tights and work on their body.

Vince Russo just didn't get the hype around Theory and gave a bluntly honest verdict on the 25-year-old while speaking on this week's Legion of RAW, as you can view below:

"I just don't see this guy being what they think is. I'm going to go back to the same thing. He is a cookie-cutter wrestler, bro. There is nothing more to him than that. You can put a pair of tights on any wrestler, get him all jacked up and they can go out there and say, 'I'm the future.' Anybody can do that, bro. There is no meat on this Austin Theory bone for me, man!" [49:35 – 51:40

Dr. Chris Featherstone stated that, unlike many top WWE superstars and legends, Austin Theory did not have a proper character that appealed to the audience. Vince Russo agreed with his Legion of RAW co-host and noted that Theory was just a run-of-the-mill wrestler, nothing more.

What did Austin Theory do on the RAW after WrestleMania?

Despite the mixed reactions to his match, opening a WrestleMania card against John Cena would have meant a lot to Austin Theory.

With the Cenation Leader not expected to be back in WWE for a while, fans tuned into RAW hoping to see Theory embark on a new storyline. The former NXT star decided to interrupt Rey Mysterio's promo on Monday Night RAW and talked smack about the WWE Hall of Famer, which led to a match between the two superstars.

A predictable distraction from Dominik Mysterio helped Theory unsettle Rey before hitting the A-Town for the three-count. It's unsure whether Mysterio and Theory might have a long program considering the Luchador's unresolved issues with his son. However, Austin's push might not end with Vince McMahon seemingly back in power.

Do you share the same opinion of Theory as Vince Russo, or are you impressed by his potential to be a future main-event player? Sound off in the comments section below.

