"Hate me now" - Theory posts mocking video while dominating 47-year-old WWE legend

WWE Superstar Austin Theory posted a video via Twitter where he is seen dominating Rey Mysterio.

Austin was on the receiving end of a big push by Vince McMahon just before the latter announced his retirement. Touted as the future, the former NXT star even went on to win the Money in the Bank ladder match.

However, things seemingly changed a little for him when Vince shocked the WWE Universe by announcing his retirement. This resulted in the Money in the Bank briefcase holder being on the receiving end of several beatdowns over the next few weeks. The latest one came from former Universal Champion Kevin Owens on RAW.

The 25-year-old RAW star seemingly hit out at WWE fans by posting a mocking video in what seemed to be a live event. He can be seen dominating Rey Mysterio.

"Hate me now🚀 #thatsalldaytheory #atowndown," Austin wrote.

Austin Theory interrupted Johnny Gargano's return on RAW

Johnny Gargano recently made his much-anticipated return on Monday Night RAW. Unfortunately for the former NXT Champion, he was interrupted by his former The Way stablemate.

Austin interrupted Gargano by telling him he had already surpassed him by achieving everything the former NXT Champ had hoped to achieve. The former United States Champion also offered Jonny the opportunity to be his sidekick and carry his Money in the Bank briefcase.

The 25-year-old star then wanted to do a signature The Way hi-5 with Gargano but instead received a superkick.

Their story continued this week on RAW when Austin attacked Gargano from behind after the latter's match against Chad Gable. This probably means that fans will get a storyline involving the two former stablemates soon.

