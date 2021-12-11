“I’d have to retire him” - WWE RAW star on potential match with John Cena at WrestleMania

WWE RAW Superstar Austin Theory has shared his thoughts on a potential match with John Cena at WrestleMania.

Theory was drafted to the red brand during the 2021 WWE Draft, and the powers that be seem to be very high on him. He defeated former WWE Champion Jeff Hardy shortly after arriving on the main roster, faced Big E for the world title, and is currently involved in a program with Vince McMahon. He also competed in the men's 5-on-5 elimination match at Survivor Series by representing Team RAW.

During a recent interview with Alternative Sport, Austin Theory was asked if he'd rather team up with John Cena at WrestleMania and win the tag team championships RK-Bro style or retire the 16-time world champion at the Show of Shows. He chose the latter.

"Gosh, that's a tough one, man, they both sound amazing," said Theory. "But I think, I think for Austin Theory. Yeah, you'd have to really not "see" Cena anymore because I'd have to retire him. I'd have to do it, man."

Austin Theory on working with Vince McMahon and his run on WWE RAW

Austin Theory spent the majority of his WWE career on NXT. He has the potential to become a major star in the company and he's undoubtedly a future champion.

Austin has done some big things during his short stint on the main roster. He even received an opportunity at the coveted WWE Championship on Monday Night RAW. He commented on it by stating:

"Man, honestly I don't think you can process it, you know, like just going from one week to beating up somebody you grew up watching like Jeff Hardy to being on the RAW Survivor Series team to a WWE Championship match to hanging out with Mr. McMahon each week, it's uh... yeah I don't think there's any kind of training that really like preps you for that but I think for me, with everything going on I just try to live in the moment, you know, and I try not to let everything just be kinda grazed on by, so just trying to stay in it," said Theory.

A match between John Cena and Austin Theory at WrestleMania would certainly elevate the latter's career to the top and give him the rub he needs to become a big star in WWE.

