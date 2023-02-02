Austin Theory recently opened up about his disappointing run with the Money in the Bank briefcase in 2022.

The RAW star defeated several other stars, including Seth Rollins, Matt Riddle, and Omos, in the ladder match to win the contract. He tried to cash it in on Roman Reigns at SummerSlam and at Clash at the Castle but failed. During an episode of RAW last year, he finally cashed in on Seth Rollins for the United States Title but was unsuccessful.

During a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, Austin Theory stated that things were controversial when he became Mr. Money in the Bank, and that he didn't have enough credibility to be the one to dethrone Roman Reigns.

"I think the briefcase is where it got a lot of controversy. Basically, it just kind of was getting to the point if you were looking at it from like a widescale of 'where's this going,' you look at Roman Reigns, he's pretty much immortal right now. So, I think, for me, in a sense of, I need to be way more built up to look even possible to beat Roman Reigns. The briefcase was just kind of an anchor on me," said Theory. (H/T Wrestling Inc)

Austin Theory blames Bobby Lashley for losing Money in the Bank contract

Theory is the youngest person to hold the Money in the Bank contract, and it shocked many fans when he cashed it in for the US Title.

He was seemingly going to win the match, but Bobby Lashley interfered and attacked him after pulling the referee out of the ring.

Seth Rollins managed to win the match and retain the title. Austin Theory told Wrestling Inc. that the All Mighty is the reason why he lost the match and added that he's done with Lashley.

"I was like, all right, I'm going to dust myself off. I'm going to go win the Money in the Bank match... And I beat everybody. And then after that, look at my Money in the Bank cash-in. The only reason I didn't successfully cash in was because of Bobby Lashley. So what happened this past Monday? We got rid of Bobby Lashley. He lost. He lost. You lost, Bobby. You lost," said Theory.

Austin Theory's next title defense will be at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event on February 18 in Montreal. He will put his title on the line in the Chamber match.

