Austin Theory has shared that he's ready to move on from former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley.

The two stars have been involved in a feud for the United States Championship for quite some time now. They had their first match for the title at Money in the Bank last year, which The All Mighty won.

Theory reclaimed the gold in a triple-threat match at Survivor Series by pinning Seth Rollins. They collided once again in the main event of RAW XXX, which was won by the 25-year-old star. They had another confrontation on the red brand, which saw Lashley accidentally spear MVP in the ring.

Speaking to Wrestling Inc. in a recent interview, Austin Theory accused Bobby Lashley of being jealous and said that he’s finally moving on from him.

"I am moving past Bobby Lashley. Bobby Lashley is so jealous of me. It all started when I got on that platform and I was doing my posing routine, and this guy was jealous. I get it. I get it. And then we had a match at Money in the Bank. He was the better man that night, he was. What did I do?[…] I was like, all right, I’m going to dust myself off. I’m going to go win the Money in the Bank match."

He continued:

"And all those guys complained that I entered that match, but I was the only guy in that match that wasn’t 100%. And I beat everybody. And then after that, look at my Money in the Bank cash-in. The only reason I didn’t successfully cash in was because of Bobby Lashley. So what happened this past Monday? We got rid of Bobby Lashley. He lost. He lost. You lost, Bobby. You lost," Theory added.

Austin Theory wants to face Brock Lesnar for the US Title at WrestleMania 39

The Beast Incarnate has never held a secondary or mid-card title in WWE before, and he could win one for the first time by defeating Theory in a match. He helped the latter retain the title at RAW XXX, and he could possibly challenge for it.

Austin Theory stated that he would be interested in facing Brock Lesnar for the United States Championship at The Show of Shows.

"If that's the challenge, I'll take the challenge. Me and Brock Lesnar for the United States Championship... Sounds like Hollywood to me," he said.

Theory is slated to defend his US Title for the first time against five other men in an Elimination Chamber match in Montreal this month.

