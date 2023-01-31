Austin Theory has disclosed that he didn't know he was going to lose the Money in the Bank contract until a few hours before he cashed it in.

The 25-year-old star unsuccessfully cashed in the contract on Seth Rollins during the November 7th episode of RAW for the United States Championship. This was after The Visionary was attacked by Bobby Lashley. Theory went on to capture the title anyway at Survivor Series in a triple-threat match.

Speaking to MySanAntonio in a recent interview, Austin Theory stated that he only found out he was going to lose the Money in the Bank contract four hours before the show started.

“I found out that day and it was like, maybe four hours before the show started, and I was just like, ‘Oh, wow, this changes everything, because you know what happens when you cash in.’ For me, Money in the Bank, growing up watching those WrestleManias, those were my favorite matches, watching that ladder match was just super exciting," said Theory.

Austin Theory on his reaction to losing the Money in the Bank contract

The RAW star won the briefcase while he was Vince McMahon's protégé and lost it after Triple H gained control of creative. Although he failed to win the United States Championship on RAW, he captured the title during a match against Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley at Survivor Series.

Austin Theory commented on losing the briefcase, stating that you always have to look at the bigger picture.

“It's just one of those things where we came to a decision on what needed to be done. I think if you hold things too tightly, that you can't control, you're always gonna be unhappy. … You always have to look at the bigger picture. This isn't where we're stuck forever. You ask, ‘Why is this happening?’ But I think the why I was cashing in, it made sense. And, of course, it's not going to make sense for a week to the world, but they'll understand next week," he said.

With WrestleMania only a few months away, it'll be interesting to see who Austin Theory will face at the event and whether he'll still be champion by then.

