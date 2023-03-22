Austin Theory reveals real reason he cashed in his Money in the Bank for the US Title instead of the world title

Austin Theory made history when he cashed in his Money in the Bank contract for the United States Championship on RAW last year. In a recent interview, he explained why he went for the US Title instead of the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

The 25-year-old was the first superstar to cash in his contract for a mid-card title. He cashed in on Seth Rollins but didn't win the gold due to Bobby Lashley costing him the match. Theory ended up winning the US Title several weeks later at Survivor Series during a triple-threat match involving the two former WWE Champions.

During a recent appearance on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Austin Theory stated that his unsuccessful attempts at cashing in on Roman Reigns caused him to go for the United States Championship instead.

“I was in a situation where every time I did try to cash in, yeah, it wasn’t even The Bloodline that was stopping me, [also Tyson Fury]. (...) So it’s one of those things where I was like, man, what can I do? Because I’m kind of stuck. I know that, you know, we’re gonna be around to the next Money in the Bank coming up. So what can I do? And I looked at Seth Rollins, the guy that had the United States Championship, and I realised like that championship is the championship of Monday Night RAW, it is," said Theory.

Austin Theory says he did what he needed to do to become US Champion

The 25-year-old star has held the gold ever since winning it at WWE Survivor Series last November. He successfully defended it against five other men in the Elimination Chamber match back in February.

Austin Theory shared that he realized the US Title was a step towards getting to the top, and he did what he could to capture the gold.

"And it’s on its way of, of getting to the top. So how can I make that much better? I decided to cash-in. And once again, because that’s just how my life went when I was Mr Money in the Bank, Bobby Lashley ruins my moment, and I had enough. I had enough. And I did what I needed to do. And the vision I had for the United States Championship, I am seeing it clear as day now. I’m making it happen," he added.

Austin Theory is set to defend the US Title against John Cena at WrestleMania 39.

