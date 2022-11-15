Austin Theory ruthlessly assaults 42-year-old legend after undergoing a character change on RAW

Austin Theory is no longer Mr. Money in the Bank, but a lot looks to have changed in a week. While he explicitly told Cathy Kelley that he didn't like being referred to as the former Mr. MITB, he signaled a significant character change. WWE legend Dolph Ziggler came up to confront him, leading to a ruthless attack later.

When asked about the failed cash-in, Austin Theory explained why he chose not to go after Roman Reigns and the Undisputed Universal Championship - citing Brock Lesnar as the reason for failing at SummerSlam, Tyson Fury for failing at Clash at the Castle and admitting that because of The Bloodline's presence, he would have failed regardless.

He stated that the next best option was to go after Seth Rollins and the United States Title, after which he blamed Bobby Lashley for costing him. Interestingly, he admitted to running out of excuses and teased a major character change into something more serious.

He was confronted by 42-year-old legend Ziggler, who he challenged to a match on RAW.

What was also notable was that Austin Theory entered the match without his phone and didn't take selfies. It seems like that part of his character is now over, and the match with Dolph Ziggler was great.

It was a brilliantly told story that didn't have a proper finish, as Theory had Ziggler finished but assaulted the veteran. He slammed The Show-Off's head repeatedly on the announce table, getting himself disqualified. Theory continued attacking the veteran through the timekeeper's area even after the bell rang. The segment ended as officials rushed in to separate the two men.

It was a brutal assault, cementing Austin Theory's transition into a more serious character.

