Austin Theory's Money in the Bank cash-in attempt fails again after interference from Heavyweight Champion

Clash at the Castle wasn't a good night for Austin Theory. Similar to SummerSlam 2022, he lost a match early in the night before his Money in the Bank cash-in attempt went awry. This time, it was courtesy of heavyweight champion and modern icon Tyson Fury.

So what went down? Austin Theory would make his entrance with the Money in the Bank briefcase at what seemed like the perfect moment. Both Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre had taken each other to the limit, and it was the right time and place for Theory to cash in. However, as he made his way to the timekeeper's area, heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, who was seated at ringside, got involved and sucker punched the former United States Champion.

This led to yet another failed cash-in attempt for Theory. As for the main event, Roman Reigns would defeat Drew McIntyre due to the debut of Solo Sikoa - who is now the newest member of The Bloodline.

It will be interesting to see when Theory gets his next opportunity to cash in the Money in the Bank briefcase.

