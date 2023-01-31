Austin Theory's US title reign will end after 84 days, WWE RAW star claims

Austin Theory will no longer hold the WWE United States Championship after Elimination Chamber if Bronson Reed gets his way.

Reed produced a dominant performance to defeat Dolph Ziggler in a United States Championship qualifying match on this week's RAW. The powerhouse superstar will be one of five challengers for Theory's title inside the Elimination Chamber on February 18.

In an interview on RAW Talk, the 34-year-old made it clear that he is a changed man from his previous WWE stint in NXT:

"Yes, it is a huge opportunity for a huge man," Reed said. "But what people need to realize is this is not the same Bronson from NXT, not the same Bronson from Japan, not the same Bronson from the minor leagues. No, this is Big League Bronson." [0:21 – 0:38]

Reed also outlined how he plans to eliminate the competition en route to winning his first main roster title:

"At the Elimination Chamber I am swinging for the fences, and those five other men are trapped inside the Chamber with me. And I will decimate each and every one of them, and the WWE United States Championship will belong to Bronson." [0:39 – 1:00]

Reed previously held the NXT North American Championship for 41 days in 2021. The Australian has never challenged for a title on WWE's main roster.

Austin Theory's United States Championship opponents

By the time of Elimination Chamber, Austin Theory's United States Championship reign will have hit the 84-day mark. The 25-year-old has held the title since defeating Bobby Lashley and Seth Rollins at Survivor Series WarGames on November 26, 2022.

Bronson Reed is not the only person to have already qualified for the Elimination Chamber match. Johnny Gargano and Seth Rollins will also compete inside the structure after wins over Baron Corbin and Chad Gable, respectively, on this week's RAW.

Next week, Angelo Dawkins will face Damian Priest, and Elias will battle Montez Ford in the final two qualifying matches.

Which superstar do you think will dethrone Austin Theory? Let us know in the comments section below.

