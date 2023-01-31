Newly returned WWE Superstar beats Dolph Ziggler in second-ever match on RAW to qualify for a title shot inside the Elimination Chamber

Former world champion Dolph Ziggler could not secure a victory over newly returned Bronson Reed on WWE RAW this week.

Bronson Reed returned to WWE on the December 19th, 2022, episode of RAW, where he assisted The Miz in defeating Dexter Lumis. He assaulted Lumis before carrying The A-Lister to the top of the ladder.

Later, in his first match since returning, the former NXT North American Champion defeated Akira Tozawa.

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, Ziggler was determined to grab his spot inside the 2023 Elimination Chamber for the United States Title.

However, the 34-year-old WWE star crushed Dolph Ziggler's opportunity to become the United States Champion in a quick match-up. During the Elimination Chamber qualifying match, The Show Off tried to dominate early, but Reed caught him with a DDT.

The former world champion connected with a Zig-Zag finisher on Bronson Reed, but he kicked out at two.

Reed eventually pinned Dolph Ziggler with the Tsunami finishing move from the top rope. The 34-year-old now has his sights set on Austin Theory's United States Championship.

Do you think Bronson Reed will emerge victorious at the 2023 Elimination Chamber? Sound off in the comments section below.

Check out exclusive footage of a fight that broke out at the WWE Royal Rumble press conference here

Poll : 0 votes