Austin Theory sends a warning to John Cena ahead of their match at WrestleMania 39

United States Champion Austin Theory sent a warning to his WrestleMania opponent John Cena on the latest edition of RAW.

The two stars will collide at the event for the first time ever with the coveted United States Championship on the line. They were involved in a confrontation on the red brand several weeks ago that saw The Cenation Leader destroy the 25-year-old star on the mic.

On RAW this week, WWE aired a vignette that was taken before the show went on the air. It featured Austin Theory cutting a promo in front of an empty arena. He stated that John Cena can't see the future in front of his eyes, referring to himself.

The US Champion then explained that he's alone because it doesn't matter if it's an empty arena or a packed SoFi Stadium, he doesn't do this for the WWE Universe, he does it for himself.

He added that many people look up to the 16-time world champion, but the latter is going to look up to him. He then told John Cena that he was going to make him believe in him and that he'll make the fans stop believing in Cena. He concluded by saying it's all going to happen at WrestleMania 39.

