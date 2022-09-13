"I am the future" - Austin Theory delivers warning to WWE Superstar after RAW

WWE Money in the Bank winner Austin Theory issued a warning to Kevin Owens following this week's edition of RAW.

Theory has had a rough time as of late on WWE programming. He attempted to cash in the Money in the Bank contract during the main event of Clash at the Castle but got a punch in the face from boxer Tyson Theory. Austin was also busted open during tonight's show after a brawl with Kevin Owens.

Following the bust-up with Owens, the 25-year-old was interviewed on RAW Talk. He addressed Kevin Owens' claim that he's been handed opportunities.

"He [Kevin Owens] wants to unveil that I'm just handed opportunities. Let me take you back down memory lane," said Theory. "The Elimination Chamber, I beat Kevin Owens to get into the Elimination Chamber. What happened there? I was the only man in that chamber left with Brock Lesnar. And then, when I became the youngest United States Champion, I defended against a man that [sic] has done so many things. So many championships, Finn Balor, I beat him straight up." [00:02 - 00:30]

The MITB winner added that he's tired of people trying to downplay his accomplishments and claimed to be the future of WWE. He also warned Owens that the latter's future is a A-Town Down from him.

"I'm tired of people trying to downplay my achievements like I haven't busted my a**. I'm the future. And the future is right in front of you, and that is A-Town down." [01:06 - 01:18]

Kevin Owens confronted Austin Theory on WWE RAW

Theory attacked Johnny Gargano after his victory over Chad Gable on tonight's episode of RAW. The two men have been at loggerheads since Gargano returned to WWE.

Austin Theory then marched to the ring and cut a promo about Gargano being at the bottom of the food chain. Kevin Owens interrupted and said that he's seen hundreds of guys like the former United States Champion pass through the company without doing anything.

KO added that guys like him and Johnny Gargano are "one in a million" because they made it to the top despite not looking like Theory.

The former Universal Champion the challenged Theory to prove him wrong, which led to a brawl between the two superstars. A match between the two men has been made official for next week's edition of RAW.

Theory was busted open during the brawl tonight on RAW. Owens looks determined to teach the young star a lesson. It remains to be seen how the feud will play out and if Johnny Gargano will have a role to play in the match.

