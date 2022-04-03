"I think I passed the test" - Young promising WWE star on how Vince McMahon noticed him

WWE Superstar Austin Theory disclosed how Vince McMahon and backstage officials noticed him and how they were convinced to give him a push in the company.

The 24-year-old star was signed by WWE in 2019 and was featured on the main roster just a few months later. Theory began his storyline with Mr. McMahon just a day after Survivor Series and has been The Chairman's protege since then.

Ahead of WrestleMania 38, Austin Theory opened up about his ascent to the main roster and how Vince McMahon noticed him and gave him a push.

The RAW star feels that WWE agents and producers may have told McMahon about him, while he may have also impressed The Chairman in the RAW and SmackDown dark matches.

"I think Mr. McMahon he has - there's obviously people who work for him, whether it's producers or agents - and I think over the course of me being in NXT and my character changing being in the way, I think writers and producers took notice to that. And then as I started doing the dark matches before SmackDowns all the time - I would do a little bit of stuff before RAW and just for them to watch me and see how I was coachable and stuff like that. I think I passed the test and they were like, 'Okay, let's give it a shot.' I'm just grateful for being able to hold onto that ball and take off," said Theory. [5:09 to 5:53]

Theory said he doesn't have a close relationship with Vince McMahon at the moment, and their interactions have been limited.

Austin Theory on what he has learned from WWE Chairman Vince McMahon

The RAW Superstar has been in several segments with Mr. McMahon over the last few months and has learned a few things from him.

"The one thing I’ve learned from him is this respectful aggressiveness. Showing you have that respect, but if you have an idea and are passionate about something, you have to use that aggressiveness to go after it," said Theory.

Theory seems to be a Superstar that WWE and McMahon have big plans for. Considering his push and in-ring talent, he may become a massive star for the company in the years to come.

Please credit Gorilla Position and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use any of the above quotes.

We asked Becky Lynch who Seth Rollins is facing at WrestleMania right here.

Edited by Angana Roy