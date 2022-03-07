"I've just got to keep building myself" - Austin Theory names WWE legend as his dream opponent

WWE Superstar Austin Theory recently spoke about a dream match that he has in mind.

Theory burst onto the main roster in the latter half of 2021. The upstart from NXT was drafted to the red brand and he quickly made an impression going up against the likes of Jeff Hardy, Rey Mysterio, Finn Balor and AJ Styles. Theory has also found a special place on the roster as Vince McMahon's protégé.

Speaking to WWE Deutschland about his dream match, the rookie mentioned that he aspired to face none other than the 16-time World Champion John Cena. He detailed that he has been building himself up to the stature of this dream match.

Here's what Theory had to say:

"John Cena. Every time, John Cena. You know what, I feel personally that I've just got to keep building myself and keep climbing that ladder and keep, you know, just impressing."

Theory mentioned that getting into the ring with some of the biggest names in the business helped him build credibility as a legitimate threat inside the ring.

"I felt like I kicked that off when I got drafted to Raw taking out Jeff Hardy. You know, dealing with Rey Mysterio, Finn Balor, AJ Styles, all these names," Theory added. (H/T Sescoops)

Austin Theory will face Pat McAfee at WrestleMania 38

Austin Theory will get another opportunity to impress Mr. McMahon as he steps into the ring against SmackDown announcer Pat McAfee.

After Vince McMahon extended McAfee an offer for a match at Mania, Theory barged into SmackDown and attempted to belittle the announcer. Theory announced that he was McAfee's opponent at WrestleMania. The selfie-snapping superstar then promised to beat McAfee to a pulp and proceeded to slap his headset off him.

