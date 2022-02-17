'I'm enjoying A B C D' - Austin Theory on working with Vince McMahon (Exclusive)

Working with Vince McMahon is certainly quite an intimidating affair. Being Vince McMahon's chosen one, even more so.

That said, Austin Theory thrives under the pressure of being the WWE Superstar who's mentored by the chairman of the board. In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, he admitted that he is a risk-taker.

"Absolutely. Every day there's that added pressure,'' said Austin Theory. ''But it's not folding under that pressure and I think Mr. McMahon knows that about me. I'm very determined and I've always known what I've wanted and I've always gone after anything that I've thought about. I'm a risk taker." [14.25-14.51]

That said, Austin Theory is taking it all in. He is in no hurry.

"To me, you gotta enjoy everything that you have. Doesn't have forever. I soak in every moment. I am in no rush to be at the end of the alphabet. Be that letter Z. I'm enjoying A B C D. I want to enjoy every letter. I want to take everything in. It's certainly pressure but it's how you take that upon yourself and how you take it on," added Austin Theory. [14.51-15.20]

Vince McMahon has earmarked Austin Theory as his project

Vince McMahon is hardly in front of the television camera anymore. But the fact that several episodes of RAW have featured him with Austin Theory proves that he has big plans for the promising young star.

Do you think Austin Theory will leave Elimination Chamber as the WWE Champion this weekend?

What is working with Mr. McMahon really like? We asked Austin Theory himself.

