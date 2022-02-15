"It didn't feel like a WrestleMania should" -Austin Theory on why WWE Elimination Chamber is so important to him (Exclusive)

At WWE Elimination Chamber this weekend, Austin Theory is scheduled to be in the biggest match of his career. The WWE Championship is on the line when Bobby Lashley defends his Championship against Seth Rollins, Riddle, AJ Styles, Brock Lesnar, and of course, this promising young star. And yes, the action takes place inside the dreaded steel structure.

Ahead of WWE Elimination Chamber 2022, SONY Pictures Network organized a one-on-one interaction between Sportskeeda Wrestling and Austin Theory. We asked him how this match compared to his performance against The Street Profits at WrestleMania 36.

"So for the WrestleMania that I had, obviously that was during the pandemic. It didn't feel like a WrestleMania should. I mean I've never performed at a WrestleMania, but still it was WrestleMania. It will always go down in the history books that I wrestled at WrestleMania which is so awesome. But I think the WWE Universe is what we thrive on and that's what we bring our passion into," said Theory. [3.26-4.07]

WrestleMania 36 emanated from the WWE Performance Center and as a result, was a significantly more low-key affair than the extravaganza usually is:

"And me being a fan since I was 8 years old, we seeing that 8-year-old kid in the crowd, me seeing the family, the dad, the mom, just the energy, and the excitement we bring. It's totally different than an empty building for WrestleMania. And this, showing up to Saudi Arabia and being in the Elimination Chamber...it's just going to be so much excitement and so much energy. And I'm just going to be electrified for it, man," added Austin Theory.[4.07-4.40]

Austin Theory goes into WWE Elimination Chamber as the dark horse

Even though Theory is clearly someone who Vince McMahon is high on, having taken him under his wing, it does seem like there are stronger contenders for the WWE Championship this weekend. That said, with the personal attention that Vince McMahon has been giving to the young man, the sky is the limit for this promising star.

