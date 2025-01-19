Authority figure confirms he’s not leaving WWE

Adam Pearce is the General Manager of WWE Monday Night RAW and is accountable for making matches and keeping things under regime. Pearce holds the authority to take strict measures against rule-breakers or enforce his own rules to maintain the order of the red brand.

Pearce recently sent an emotional message on his official X account (formerly Twitter) that quickly turned into fans doubting his future in WWE as he expressed gratitude for his journey in the Stamford-based promotion.

However, he was quick to squash all the assumptions by sending another tweet right after. Now, Adam has shared a comment by a fan on his Instagram story, which clarifies the actual meaning of the tweet made by him, a spectator by the name of William Crane commented that the picture was from the first appearance of Pearce as a WWE character five years ago.

Crane also wrote that Adam Pearce intended to thank fans for accepting him as General Manager of Monday Night RAW for five years, but some fans have misunderstood his tweet and made assumptions about him quitting, which is not true. Pearce shared the comment on his story and approved it.

“I’ll take Bill Crane for the win, five years yesterday, but what’s 24 hours,” Pearce wrote on his Instagram story.

Adam Pearce's IG Story

Adam Pearce to find a challenger for major champion on WWE Monday Night RAW?

The high-stakes, heated feud between Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan concluded at RAW’s debut on Netflix with The Nightmare defeating Morgan and capturing the Women’s World Championship.

That said, with the 2025 Royal Rumble on the horizon, the RAW General Manager needs to find a new challenger for Rhea Ripley as she holds the prestigious Women’s World Championship. In the coming weeks, fans could see Pearce introducing the challenger for Mami’s championship, whom she could probably face at Rumble.

That said, the angle suggested above is speculative, and it remains to be seen how Adam Pearce will work with WWE RAW’s roster in the coming months.

