Ava makes a declaration after several new talent arrive on WWE show

As the General Manager of NXT, Ava is always looking to promote new talent on her show. Now, she has made a major declaration after several new stars have arrived on WWE's newest show.

This week saw the release of WWE LFG (Legends and Future Greats), a wrestling reality show that aims to promote young talent, with a WWE contract as the grand prize. It is an interesting concept that is already making waves on social media.

Despite just releasing, the show has already had one or two viral clips and has fans and superstars alike interested. As such, Ava has declared that she will be watching the show.

The 23-year-old took to X where she announced she would be watching WWE LFG. Given that NXT is a brand known for developing young talent, this comes as no surprise to anyone.

"I’ll be watching #WWELFG," tweeted Ava.

It will be interesting to see who comes out on top in the first season of WWE LFG. Regardless of who it is though, it's safe to say The Rock's daughter will likely be ready, pen and contract in hand.

WWE Creative reportedly has huge plans for Ava

So far, Ava has done a stellar job as NXT GM. She has proven to be a great authority figure and one who commands the respect of the locker room despite her young age. That said, many are wondering what the future holds for the 23-year-old star.

Well, according to WrestleVotes, WWE has huge plans for her. Speaking on Backstage Pass, the pro wrestling insider revealed that the creative process is underway, and while there aren't too many details, it could lean heavily into her father, The Rock's Final Boss persona.

Coincidentally, The Rock made his first appearance on NXT earlier this year and had a couple of wholesome interactions with his daughter backstage.

It's safe to say that she has had quite a career so far. While she did start off as an in-ring talent, she quickly transitioned to a backstage role. With that in mind, her next move as a WWE Superstar will be interesting to see, regardless of whether it is in the ring or outside of it.

