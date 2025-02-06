WWE's big future plans for The Rock's daughter Ava revealed (Exclusive)

The Rock's daughter Ava has a big future in WWE even if it's as an authority figure. A new report has revealed a bit more about the company's big plans for the NXT General Manager.

It's safe to say that Ava has done well in her role as the General Manager of NXT. She has quickly shifted away from her in-ring role and has thrived as an authority figure. On-screen, she crossed paths with her father at NXT: New Year's Evil, where The Rock had an interaction with "All Ego" Ethan Page.

On WrestleVotes Radio on Backstage Pass, JoeyVotes and TC reported that WWE has big plans for Ava, and the creative process for that is already underway. While not too many details were given, one major note was that she is expected to play into her father's Final Boss persona.

The Rock was reportedly upset about rumors of his WrestleMania 41 status

All signs seem to point to the possibility of The Final Boss not competing at WrestleMania 41. The speculation stemmed from his appearance on RAW's premiere on Netflix last month when he seemingly put his rivalry with Cody Rhodes to rest while very subtly planting the seeds for a future match against Roman Reigns.

It came across as disappointing to many because less than a year ago on the RAW after WrestleMania 40, a future clash between The Great One and The American Nightmare was teased. After The Rock shockingly turned babyface last month, it was heavily reported that the Hollywood megastar wouldn't be competing on The Grandest Stage Of Them All in Las Vegas.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer reported that The People's Champion was upset that everybody reported his WrestleMania 41 status. Meltzer even joked that the former world champion would compete at WrestleMania out of spite for the reports.

As of now, the direction seems to be a Triple Threat clash between Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins. It will be interesting to see if The Brahma Bull competes in Las Vegas.

