Ava officially signs 2 new WWE stars

Ava just confirmed that she has signed two new WWE stars. This was confirmed in a backstage segment.

WWE launched LFG earlier this year, where several prospects got to work under legends like Bubba Ray Dudley, Mickie James, The Undertaker, and Booker T to learn how to become a WWE star. Several of these prospects spent weeks trying to prove themselves until they were just two men and two women left. This past week, LFG's season finale saw Tyra Mae Steele and Jasper Troy win and earn themselves an NXT contract.

Tonight on NXT, Ava was backstage with Robert Stone and Stevie Turner. The NXT General Manager was not happy with the developments between Ethan Page and Ricky Saints. Just then, Tyra Mae Steele and Jasper Troy walked into the room.

The Rock's daughter told them that they would debut on the black-and-silver brand over the next few weeks. She asked them for their signed contracts, which they handed to her. Troy told her that he was going to make an impact tonight.

It will be interesting to see what Jasper Troy meant by his bold statement about tonight.

