The Rock’s daughter Ava Raine hilariously lashes out at WWE fan following criticism

Simone Johnson, now known as Ava Raine, made her WWE debut at an NXT live event last night in Orlando, Florida.

The daughter of The Rock signed with the promotion in February 2020. She cut her first promo at last night's event and gave herself a new nickname. Ava talked trash about NXT star Cora Jade and it was clear that she was debuting as a heel. Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez are the current NXT Women's Tag Team Champions.

Jay Reddick of the Orlando Sentinel posted photographs from the promo, and a fan chimed in with some criticism of The Great One's daughter:

"I don't have a good feeling about this at all, for some reason I have this gut feeling that wrestling isn't gonna catch on with her. She's been in the PC a long time which is the first red flag, she's def raw."

Ava laughed off the criticism and responded with a joke:

"Try a probiotic, that usually helps with gut health ;)."

Wrestling fans respond to Ava Raine's debut

Most wrestling fans defended the 20-year-old and pointed out that The Rock wasn't an overnight success story when he debuted with the promotion. It took some time for Rocky Miavia to become The People's Champion.

Galaxysince96 @galaxysince96 @AvaRaineWWE Her dad was regarded as a joke when he started and look how he turned out. @AvaRaineWWE Her dad was regarded as a joke when he started and look how he turned out.

One fan suggested that Ava take the criticism from fans, while others pointed out that she should ignore the haters.

Richard Lind @bearlind1993wwe @AvaRaineWWE Hope you do well but take the criticism and use it to get better no shade @AvaRaineWWE Hope you do well but take the criticism and use it to get better no shade

Mari 💋 @MariTalks2Much @bearlind1993wwe @AvaRaineWWE The criticism of someone who is criticizing her who, hasn’t seen her work or hear her promo, just going off their “gut feeling” no thanks. She doesn’t need to listen to haters @bearlind1993wwe @AvaRaineWWE The criticism of someone who is criticizing her who, hasn’t seen her work or hear her promo, just going off their “gut feeling” no thanks. She doesn’t need to listen to haters

Ava has responded to fans in the past, asking them to find a new joke because they wanted her to be called "The Pebble" in reference to her father, The Rock:

Ava Raine has struggled with injuries since signing with WWE, having already undergone three knee surgeries. It will be interesting to see when she makes her WWE TV debut.

