Ava reacts to a new female-led version of The Bloodline with Nia Jax and Tamina in WWE 2K25

The Bloodline dominated WWE for a year, and fans have clamored for a faction to have a female iteration as well. Recently, Ava reacted to a female-led version of the group, which a fan created in 2K25, alongside Nia Jax and Tamina.

Ad

A few years ago, Tamina and Nia Jax were working in the tag team division, and it was the closest fans got to a female-led Bloodline in the Stamford-based promotion. The company has slowly gained new members from The Anoa'i Family, and it won't be too far in the future when the group gets a new version.

A fan on X recently created a female-led version of the group with Ava, Tamina, and Nia Jax in the game with the faction's entrance. The post caught Ava's attention, and she reacted to the female-led Bloodline group on WWE 2K25 and sent a message:

Ad

Trending

"We love to see it 🤩," Ava reacted on X.

Cody Rhodes' uncle is a WWE Hall of Famer. More details HERE.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Nia Jax wants to make a female-led Bloodline with popular WWE name

Nia Jax has teamed up with several names in the Stamford-based promotion, but her pairing with Tamina stood out the most as they come from the same family tree. Unfortunately, they weren't able to capture gold in WWE as a unit, but The Irresistible Force hasn't given up on that goal yet.

Ad

In an interview on The Angle Podcast with Joey Karni, Jax addressed the possibility of creating a female version of the group and would like to reunite with Tamina by adding her as a potential member. The second-generation star hasn't wrestled for the company since 2023:

"I think possibly we could form our own (female) Bloodline maybe. I love beating up Naomi but I wouldn't mind teaming up with her one day. Whenever Tamina wants to come through and start beating up people, we'll do that as well," said Nia Jax. (2:03 - 2:17)

Ad

It'll be interesting to see if Jax ever gets to create her own version of the Samoan faction in the near future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback