Ava sends a message after female WWE star loses championship match at TNA event

NXT General Manager Ava recently reacted to Tatum Paxley's loss at TNA Against All Odds tonight. Paxley answered Jordynne Grace's TNA Knockouts World Championship open challenge at the event.

TNA Against All Odds saw NXT star Tatum Paxley coming out to face Jordynne Grace. After over ten minutes, Grace came out victorious and retained her TNA Knockouts World Championship.

NXT General Manager Ava took to X/Twitter to react to Paxley's appearance and unfortunate loss at the TNA Against All Odds event. Here's what the 22-year-old wrote:

Jordynne Grace was a surprise entrant in the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match. She did not eliminate anyone but ended up lasting almost 20 minutes before being thrown out by Bianca Belair.

Grace recently made another surprise appearance for WWE on the NXT brand. On the May 28, 2024, edition of the white and gold brand, Grace appeared and was revealed as the challenger for Roxanne Perez's NXT Women's Championship. At NXT Battleground 2024, the two female stars collided in a title match and The Prodigy defeated Grace in the end to retain her belt.

Grace has been the TNA Knockouts World Champion for about five months at this point. She won the belt by defeating Trinity, now known as Naomi, at TNA Hard To Kill on January 13, 2024.