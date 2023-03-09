"AWKWARD!" - Former WWE Champion hilariously reacts to the viral clip of Liv Morgan ignoring a man

Liv Morgan recently went viral on social media after seemingly ignoring a man at the recent Charlotte Hornets vs. New York Knicks NBA game. WWE legend Mick Foley has reacted to the same on social media.

While Morgan's video went viral on social media, it was later revealed that the man sitting next to her was WWE's Senior Vice President of Live Events, Justin Scalise.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Foley posted the same clip but with a different context. He also sent a short message, courtesy of the caption of his post.

"AWKWARD! I don’t think she’s listening… cool story though," wrote Foley.

Liv Morgan was praised by Trish Stratus

Trish Stratus recently made her WWE return and is all set to come out of retirement. She will team up with Lita and Becky Lynch for a match against Damage CTRL at WrestleMania 39.

On a recent edition of WWE's The Bump, Stratus praised Liv Morgan and her work. She also spoke about Morgan's dedication and passion for the business. The Hall of Famer said:

"Liv, I mean, gosh, you embody everything that we worked to do. You went out there with the hard work, the dedication, the passion, following your dreams, and really just doing it. I loved watching your journey."

Despite a rough start to 2023, Morgan remains one of the most popular superstars among the WWE Universe.

Earlier this year, she came close to winning the Women's Royal Rumble Match but could not beat Rhea Ripley. The two former tag team partners took each other to the limit, with The Eradicator walking away with a historic win.

Regardless, Morgan's goal will be to end up on the WrestleMania 39 card. It remains to be seen if WWE has any plans for the former SmackDown Women's Champion.

